The American Motorcycle Association has released the new guidelines for obtaining a Supercross license in 2025.

License Requirements:

Four (4) AMA Road to Supercross points required to earn a 250 license.

AMA Road to Supercross points must be earned in a continuous 24-month period.

2025 AMA Road to Supercross Point-Earning Races:

Top 10 riders overall in the SMX Next class at the 2025 SMX Next Supercross Premier Qualifiers will earn 2 points.

Top 10 riders overall in the 250 A class at the 2025 Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross will earn 2 points .

Top 10 riders overall in the 250 Pro class at the 2025 Monster Energy Mammoth Motocross will earn 2 points.

Top 20 riders overall in the 250 Pro Sport class at the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship will earn 4 points.

Top 20 riders overall in the SMX Next class at the 2025 SMX Next Supercross AMA National Championship will earn 4 points.

Top 10 riders overall in the 250 Pro Sport class at the 2025 MotoPlayground Race at Ponca City will earn 2 points .

Top 10 riders overall in the 250 A and 250 Pro Sport classes at the 2025 Thor Mini O’s will earn 2 points. (SX ONLY)

Top 10 riders overall in the 250 Pro Sport class at the 2025 AZ Open of Motocross will earn 2 points.

Riders who have qualified for a 250 license through the AMA Road to Supercross have two competition seasons to apply for their licenses before they will have to requalify. For example, a rider who qualified for a 250 license during the 2025 AMA Road to Supercross season may apply in 2026 or 2027.

To apply for a 250 license, after acquiring the necessary number of points, go to the “Online Registration” tab on the AMA Supercross website.

AMA-licensed riders who have not competed in AMA-sanctioned events for a period of three years may lose their prior classification.

Applicants renewing a license that expired more than three years ago must meet present requirements for a Supercross license.

This requirement may be waived under special circumstances through an appeal made to the AMA.

More information can be found in the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship rulebook or by contacting AMA Supercross Coordinator Connie Fleming at cfleming@ama-cycle.org or (614) 856-1900 ext. 1258.