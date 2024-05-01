Alpinestars Launches 2024 Limited Edition Ember Collection

January 5th, 2024 – Feel the heat at the 2024 AMA Supercross Championship season opener in Anaheim as Jett Lawrence and Alpinestars launch the latest Limited Edition 'Ember' collection featuring Supertech Gear and matching Tech 10 Boots. Inspired by glowing embers and worn exclusively by Jett Lawrence to celebrate his official 450 Supercross debut, the Limited Edition ‘Ember' design is the perfect representation of his fiery passion for the sport that we'll see on display all throughout the 2024 season.



You can check out our Limited Edition Ember collection at Alpinestars.com or find it at your local participating Alpinestars retailer. Get in quick because stock is going to move fast!