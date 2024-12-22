Check out the latest news from the AEO Powersports KTM Racing team below.

AEO Powersports KTM Racing Announces 2025 SuperMotocross Roster

MURRIETA, Calif. – AEO Powersports KTM Racing is pleased to announce a four-man roster for the upcoming 250 SuperMotocross season, comprising of returning riders Talon Hawkins and Lux Tuner, while also bringing rookies Avery Long and CJ Bernard onto the program. For 2025, the team continues its extensive relationship and technical partnership with KTM to provide its riders with the best package for success. The team will lineup at Anaheim 1 with Hawkins, Turner, and Long for the West Coast 250 Supercross series, before growing to a full four-main effort with CJ Bernard joining as the team heads into Pro Motocross.

Jeremy Scism - Team Manager and Owner “The 2025 racing season for our team is shaping up to be our best yet! We’re excited to have the incredible support of our amazing partners and such a motivated and talented team.”

2025 marks the team’s fourth complete season of racing, continuing their mission to bring young and promising talent to the forefront of AMA professional racing.

Talon Hawkins #48 - “Year two with the AEO team, big things coming, and I’m so excited to get back on the starting line with this crew behind me. I’m feeling better than I ever have on Supercross and on the bike, and the gains we’ve made with the bike this off-season are going to surprise some people”

Lux Tuner #65 - “I’m so pumped to earn my deal for 2025 after being the fill-in guy for 2024. The bike is amazing, the whole team is amazing, we’ve made big gains on and off the bike this off-season, and I’m ready to show what I’ve got.”

Avery Long - “Super excited to be a part of the AEO Powersports KTM team, it’s a dream come true to finally be racing AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross. With just a few weeks to get ready, I’m a bit nervous but I’m ready to make the most of the prep I have and this opportunity, then build through the season.”