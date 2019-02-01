Zach Osborne to Sit Out Portion of 2019 Supercross Season with Collarbone Injury

Vital's Take – This is a bummer for Zach Osborne and the entire Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team, but at least he should be back behind the gate at some point during the 2019 Supercross season. You can discuss this news in the forum by clicking here.

January 2nd, 2019 – During a routine practice day, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s, Zach Osborne, sustained an injury to his collarbone. The injury requires surgery, which will take place tomorrow and has a four to six week recovery time. Only a few days away from the opening round of AMA Supercross, Osborne was due to make is 450SX class debut aboard the FC 450 Rockstar Edition.

Zach Osborne: “I am extremely bummed at the timing of this injury. I feel that I have reached a level of riding that I never had in my career, on a bike that I’m so very comfortable with. I know that everything happens for a reason and I’ll be back as soon as possible!”

We wish Zach a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on the bike to finish out the remainder of the season.