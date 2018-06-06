Zach Osborne Out for the Summer / Phi Nicoletti to Rockstar Husqvarna

Vital MX: Zach Osborne is out for the Summer due to the crash at Lakewood and Phil Nicoletti gets the big call to ride Jason Anderson's 450 for the summer.

PHIL NICOLETTI TO FILL IN FOR THE TEAM ABOARD THE FC 450 ROCKSTAR EDITION

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Zach Osborne is out for the remainder of the 2018 Pro Motocross season. The disappointment of this announcement comes after Osborne was involved in a first turn pile-up during the start of Moto Two at the Thunder Valley National this past weekend in Lakewood, Colorado. He sustained a shoulder injury, torn labrum, which will require surgery. Recovery time needed extends past the current 2018 motocross season. We expect Osborne to make a successful recovery and cannot wait to see him back on the track!

Zach Osborne: “I am extremely bummed to say the least. This fourth consecutive championship aboard the FC 250 was one that I wanted bad. It’s almost surreal that it has come to an end, but I know everything happens for a reason. I’ll use this time to prepare mentally and physically for the challenge of my first year in the 450 class. I am excited to get my recovery started and move onto the next step of my career!"

In the midst of having two injured 450 riders, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory racing would like to announce that Phil Nicoletti will be filling in aboard the FC 450 Rockstar Edition, for the remainder of the Pro Motocross season. Nicoletti comes to the team with thirty top-ten finishes in his Pro Motocross racing career.

Phil Nicoletti: “I am happy to have the opportunity to finish out the Pro Motocross season with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team. I look forward to getting on the bike and showing everyone what I have. Thank you to everyone backing me, see you at the High Point National!”

Bobby Hewitt, Team Manager: “It has been a devastating week for all of us here on the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team. Losing Zach for the remainder of the season is unfortunate but he will be back, just as strong as ever. We are excited to have Phil for the rest of the Pro Motocross races and know he will mesh well with the team.”