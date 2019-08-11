Zach Osborne Signs Contract Extension with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna

November 8th, 2019 – Husqvarna Motorcycles are pleased to announce that Zach Osborne has signed with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team for an additional year, extending his current contract into the 2021 season.

Osborne has enjoyed a hugely successful professional racing career to date, over a wide variety of disciplines and championships. His impressive list of achievements include two consecutive Eastern Regional 250SX Championships (2017 and ’18), an AMA Pro Motocross 250 Championship (‘17), an FIM World Motocross Championship win, 14 career FIM World Motocross Championship MX2 podiums, a British MX2 Championship, and representing the United States in both the International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) and at the prestigious Motocross of Nations (MXoN).

The Virginia native most recently put forth an impressive debut in the premier 450MX class over the summer, claiming six podium finishes, 14 top-fives and one moto-win in his rookie 450 season with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team.

Zach Osborne, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team: “I’m very grateful to continue my relationship with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing! We’ve had some very successful years and I’m looking forward to more. I’ve truly enjoyed being a part of this program since the revitalization of the brand started back in 2015 and it feels like just yesterday that I joined the team. We have a great group of people and I enjoy going racing with them every weekend.”

Bobby Hewitt, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager: “As a Team Manager you hope to have a least one opportunity in your career to have that one special rider – someone who is talented, motivated and driven to win races and be a champion. More importantly, someone who understands the meaning of a man’s character and those you represent on and off the track, and for me, Zach has been and always will be that guy. It has been a privilege to have Zach on the team and it is my hope that he will continue and finish his career with me and the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team.”

Osborne will line up for the 2020 AMA Supercross Championship season opener in Anaheim, California on January 4th aboard an FC 450 Rockstar Edition.