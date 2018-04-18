Zach Osborne Signs Contract Extension Through 2020 with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna

(April 18, 2018) - Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing are pleased to announce the extension of Zach Osborne’s contract through 2020. He has been successful and a true brand pioneer with his first, as well as Husqvarna Motorcycles’ first, 250SX East championship in the 2017 AMA Supercross season and again with the 250 class overall in the 2017 AMA Pro Motocross season. He will be contending both series through 2020 and be aboard the FC 450 in the near future.

Zach Osborne: “I’m very excited for the opportunity to continue this relationship with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team. We’ve had good successes so far and I hope to continue that through 2020, in the 450 class, and beyond. It’s a great feeling to have the best equipment and team around you in a long term commitment, and I am lucky to have that!”

Bobby Hewitt (Team Manager): “Zach is a core team member and amazing rider to work with. We believe that Zach has what it takes to keep the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team on top and we couldn’t be happier to have him with us even longer.”

Diego Clement (Head of Motorsport, Husqvarna Motorcycles): “ We are very excited to continue working with Zach in the upcoming years! The past season was very successful and now we are working even harder at more championships. The work ethic of Zach is very impressive and the “never give up” attitude is appreciated by all team members and fans.”