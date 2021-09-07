Toggle
Wreckers to Checkers Ep4 | Shock & Suspension | MXstore

Vital MX
7/9/2021 10:07 AM

Australia's largest range of gear, parts and accessories, MXstore presents Wreckers to Checkers series.

We have taken 3 employees, hunted down 3 bikes, a KX250 vs RM250 vs CRF450, with the goal to rebuild and restore the ultimate machine with a budget of $6K. In episode 4, Micmac uses his phone a friend and takes his RM250's leaky forks to MXRP for a complete suspension overhaul. Nige is still playing catch-up but is taking Andrew Short's advice from episode 3 on the CRF450 and as he strips it down realizes he got such an epic bike for such a great price. While Dyl takes his KX250 forks and shock over to the suspension guru Charlie Costanzo from Costanzo Racing Tuned to make sure the handling is pristine. 

Follow their journey over 8 episodes to see who takes the win!

