Works Connection 'Shorty' Fork Bleeders

GD2
1/29/2020 7:12 AM

Works Connection 'Shorty' Fork Bleeders

Keep your front forks operating at peak performance with Works Connection’s new ‘Shorty’ Fork Bleeders. Simple One-Touch instantly releases the harsh air pressure built up from riding and allows your suspension to operate as designed. Visit your retailer or see worksconnection.com on the web and get yours today!

- $24.95 / Pair

- New ‘Shorty’ lower-profile design

- Simple One-Touch releases harsh, built up air pressure instantly

- Relieving harsh air pressure allows your suspension to operate as designed

- Quick and easy installation replaces OE bleeder screws in minutes



