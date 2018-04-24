Works Connection Releases Elite Throttle Tube

- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
New product from Works Connection.
The Works Connection Elite Throttle Tube consists of a CNC machined aluminum throttle tube and six Delrin® snap on cam pulleys. The incorporation of a sealed bearing inside the end of the tube and an internal polymer bushing combine to create buttery smooth throttle action. Designed to match the OEM/stock pull ratio, the cams included in the kit cover the complete line of MX and Off-Road, Race 4-Stroke models from Honda, Husqvarna, Kawasaki, KTM, Suzuki and Yamaha.
Contact your local retailer or visit www.worksconnection.com to purchase it.
Features:
- Sealed ABEC 1 + rated radial ball bearing
- Low friction, high wear resistance, internal polymer bushing
- Delrin thermoplastic cam pulleys match OEM/stock pull ratio
- CNC machined 6061 T-6 aluminum throttle tube and bearing insert
- Grip area knurled for maximum grip adhesion
- Replaceable end cap provides damage protection and seals out debris
- Additional O-ring set included for large I.D. bars
- For use with stock throttle housing-No modifications required
- Fits Honda/Husqvarna/Kawasaki/KTM/Suzuki/Yamaha MX and Off-Road, Race 4-Strokes
KVA_536
4/24/2018 10:45 AM
Such great timing from Works Connection. Great press out there these days on throttle tubes. Thanks Marv!