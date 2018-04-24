Works Connection Releases Elite Throttle Tube

The Works Connection Elite Throttle Tube consists of a CNC machined aluminum throttle tube and six Delrin® snap on cam pulleys. The incorporation of a sealed bearing inside the end of the tube and an internal polymer bushing combine to create buttery smooth throttle action. Designed to match the OEM/stock pull ratio, the cams included in the kit cover the complete line of MX and Off-Road, Race 4-Stroke models from Honda, Husqvarna, Kawasaki, KTM, Suzuki and Yamaha.

Contact your local retailer or visit www.worksconnection.com to purchase it.

Features:

- Sealed ABEC 1 + rated radial ball bearing

- Low friction, high wear resistance, internal polymer bushing

- Delrin thermoplastic cam pulleys match OEM/stock pull ratio

- CNC machined 6061 T-6 aluminum throttle tube and bearing insert

- Grip area knurled for maximum grip adhesion

- Replaceable end cap provides damage protection and seals out debris

- Additional O-ring set included for large I.D. bars

- For use with stock throttle housing-No modifications required

- Fits Honda/Husqvarna/Kawasaki/KTM/Suzuki/Yamaha MX and Off-Road, Race 4-Strokes