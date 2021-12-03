Toggle
PRESS RELEASE

We're Hiring! Vital MX and Vital MTB Sales Representative

A full-time sales position for Vital MX and MTB is now open.

Vital MX member Klinger 64408 Klinger https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64408/avatar/c50_26116344_1575006865915996_1026050971127524528_o_1529038953.jpg?1529037957 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Klinger,64408/all 06/14/18 226 3 8 6 26 30 105 1

Klinger
3/12/2021 9:38 AM

We're Hiring! Vital MX and Vital MTB Sales Representative

Vital Media Network is looking for a sales representative to join our team. You will be responsible for bringing new advertisers and sponsors to Vital MTB and Vital MX. You will be a key part of a small sales team that is responsible for all sales development and account management.

Requirements:

  • Prior sales experience with proven success prospecting and closing new business
  • Passion for mountain biking and motocross, interest in BMX is a plus
  • Enthusiasm for digital media and marketing
  • Strong written and verbal skills
  • Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience
  • Comfortable working in a small-business environment
  • Some travel (post-Covid) is required
  • U.S. resident

Position is full-time. Location is flexible, can be remote or based in our Irvine, CA office. We offer competitive compensation (salary and commission), health/dental/vision benefits, and a 401k program.

Tell us why you’re the ideal candidate for this position. Submit a cover letter, resume, and compensation requirements to jobs@vitalmedianet.com.

About Vital Media Network

We operate sites focusing on BMX, motocross, and mountain biking. We’re passionate for two wheels and enjoying working with companies in our markets. Our atmosphere is casual yet professional.

Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest