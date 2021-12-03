We're Hiring! Vital MX and Vital MTB Sales Representative

- Bike Checks
A full-time sales position for Vital MX and MTB is now open.
Vital Media Network is looking for a sales representative to join our team. You will be responsible for bringing new advertisers and sponsors to Vital MTB and Vital MX. You will be a key part of a small sales team that is responsible for all sales development and account management.
Requirements:
Position is full-time. Location is flexible, can be remote or based in our Irvine, CA office. We offer competitive compensation (salary and commission), health/dental/vision benefits, and a 401k program.
Tell us why you’re the ideal candidate for this position. Submit a cover letter, resume, and compensation requirements to jobs@vitalmedianet.com.
About Vital Media Network
We operate sites focusing on BMX, motocross, and mountain biking. We’re passionate for two wheels and enjoying working with companies in our markets. Our atmosphere is casual yet professional.