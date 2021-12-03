We're Hiring! Vital MX and Vital MTB Sales Representative

Vital Media Network is looking for a sales representative to join our team. You will be responsible for bringing new advertisers and sponsors to Vital MTB and Vital MX. You will be a key part of a small sales team that is responsible for all sales development and account management.

Requirements:

Prior sales experience with proven success prospecting and closing new business

Passion for mountain biking and motocross, interest in BMX is a plus

Enthusiasm for digital media and marketing

Strong written and verbal skills

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

Comfortable working in a small-business environment

Some travel (post-Covid) is required

U.S. resident

Position is full-time. Location is flexible, can be remote or based in our Irvine, CA office. We offer competitive compensation (salary and commission), health/dental/vision benefits, and a 401k program.

Tell us why you’re the ideal candidate for this position. Submit a cover letter, resume, and compensation requirements to jobs@vitalmedianet.com.

About Vital Media Network

We operate sites focusing on BMX, motocross, and mountain biking. We’re passionate for two wheels and enjoying working with companies in our markets. Our atmosphere is casual yet professional.