WPS, FLY RACING EXTEND PARTNERSHIP WITH LUCAS OIL PRO MOTOCROSS

Western Power Sports and FLY Racing are proud to announce their continued partnership with the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series for 2019 and beyond. Since 2015, FLY Racing has been the official gear of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, raising the bar for dealer service and customer performance.

"WPS/FLY Racing has long been passionate about American motocross and couldn’t be more excited about our involvement. Our goal at WPS is to always provide the highest quality service to our dealers and the very best products to their customers. The FLY Racing Family is gaining steam and we couldn’t be happier about our future with such a storied and prestigious series,” said Western Power Sports President and CEO, Craig Shoemaker.

“NBC Sports, together with our partner MX Sports, has enjoyed a terrific working relationship with Western Power Sports and Fly Racing over the past four seasons,” said Chris Stiepock, Vice President, NBC Sports, “We are excited to renew this important partnership with one of the premiere companies in Motorsports.

For more information about FLY Racing, visit online at www.flyracing.com.

About FLY Racing Established in 1998, FLY Racing is one of the fastest growing off road motorcycle riding apparel and hard part brands in the powersports industry. FLY Racing develops quality products for the competitive North American market and is distributed worldwide in 40+ countries. In the United States, FLY Racing products are distributed exclusively by Western Power Sports (WPS).

