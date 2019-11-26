UFO Plastic Announces Details of 2020 USA Rider Support Program

UFO USA - UFO Plastic USA’s Rider Support Program is growing in 2020!

The new level-based program provides sponsored riders with free or discounted gear sets AND plastic kits and/or a personal discount code to use when they order online at ufoplasticusa.com or over the phone at 815-756-9400.

Special offers for pro riders, teams, and introducing a new commission credit program! To apply send your resumé to support@ufoplasticusa.com!

UFO Riding Gear is coming to the USA! Stand out at the track in one of Europe’s most popular brands. UFO plastic is made in Italy with the best molds in the world! The plastics are stronger than stock and available in a variety of colors. More info at ufoplasticsusa.com.

Join the 2020 Alien Invasion with UFO’s Rider Support Program!

Becoming a Sponsored Alien:

- Riders send their resumé and requests to support@ufoplasticusa.com

- Approved Riders will sign our Rider’s Agreement and receive their personal discount code.

How to apply:

- Email your resumé to: support@ufoplasticusa.com

Include:

- Contact Info (Name, Age, Address, Phone Number, Email)

- List your racing class(es)/Skill Level and tentative race schedule for 2020

- Race results/ media exposure from the past year.

- A short paragraph describing yourself and why you would be a good ambassador for UFO.