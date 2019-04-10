Troy Lee Designs Mixes It Up at Straight Rhythm

The TLD moto crew including Cole Seely will be out in full force October 5th at Red Bull Straight Rhythm and similar to last year, TLD is looking to mix it up with one of a kind kits inspired from some of our favorite people around the moto world.

Cole Seely As Johnny O’Mara

Seely will be firing up his two-stroke from his latest bike build to line up in the 250cc/Open class at this year’s Red Bull Straight Rhythm in Pomona, CA. Cole and Troy Lee got together to decide to emulate one of the legends of the sport, Johnny O’Mara. Cole was able to meet up with Johnny and Troy Lee to sketch out the kit including the matching custom painted SE4 Helmet.

Pierce Brown Represents Rickie Fowler

Looking to get his feet wet before making his Supercross debut in 2020 under the Team TLD tent, Pierce Brown will go up against the pro’s in the 250cc/Open class. Pierce will be dressed in orange & white and sporting the number 15 jersey of the PGA Tour Golf stud and moto enthusiast, Rickie Fowler who has long been affiliated with Troy and the TLD brand.

Hartranft Takes on Evel Knievel Spirit

Riding under Team TLD for the first time, Brandon Hartranft takes on some legendary spirit with a full custom white Evel Knievel gear set and red, white and blue American SE4 Helmet put together by the TLD paint crew. The iconic Evel Knievel look gets a modern TLD twist.

Max Vohland Brings Back a Classic

The amateur kid, Maximus Vohland grabs the fan-favorite Skully kit from last year’s Red Bull Straight Rhythm to get channel some good luck. Look for Max dressed in the black and bone themed gear and lined up in the 125cc class.

