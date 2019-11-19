Troy Lee Designs Heritage Night

November 19th, 2019 – Join us at Troy Lee Designs' Laguna Beach store to celebrate TLD's Racing & Art Heritage on November 23rd from 5PM--8PM. Meet Jeremy McGrath, Scott Russell, Jeff Ward, Chris Fillmore, and Jake Zemke (more athletes to be announced) Along with artists Tom Fritz and Guillaume Tanghe. Athletes and artists will be on-hand to sign original artwork, and limited edition art prints will be available as well. So, come join us for drinks, snacks and a hell of a good time. Beer and wine will be available for purchase and all benefits will go to Laguna Beach Interscholastic MTB team.

More details on the event can be viewed on Facebook.

Some of the poster prints that will be available: