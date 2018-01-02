Tired of getting the same gear as everyone else? Here's how to change it.

If you're reading this, it means you're looking for something that's unique and fits your taste.

Same as you, we were bored with getting gear off of the shelf and lining up with several people who look the exact same at the track.

At kwracewear.com you are able to build awesome custom combos.





Take a look at how simple it is:

And here are few answers for questions that might pop up while you're watching:





What does the actual product look like?

Check our 21 facts about KW MX gear to get a closer look at it.

How can I add my name and number?

Under the color and size choices there are "add name” and "add number” options. You can type your name and number there. Also you can choose what font and color you want, even more–you can choose border colors. If that option is not available in design of your choice, type your name and number in "comments” at the checkout. We will add it for you.

Can I have teamwear in the same design as racing gear?

Yes. We offer Softshell jackets, Polo shirts and T-shirts. If you want any of these, simply e-mail us at info@kwracewear.com and let us know how many of them you need.

How long will my order take to be delivered?

Delivery times will depend on your location. All customized products will be shipped to you in approximately 7-21 business days from the date of your order.

Shipping worldwide within 2-7 business days.

How can I pay for my order?

On our shop you can pay using a credit card or Paypal account, which are fast and safe.

Can I add my sponsor logos?

Of course, we can add logos on your jersey. For more information contact us at info@kwracewear.com





