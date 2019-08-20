Tim Gajser to Race 2019 Monster Energy Cup

August 20th, 2019 – After sealing his third world motocross championship title in Imola, Italy last weekend, Team HRC’s Tim Gajser has signed up to race the 2019 Monster Energy Cup, held at the Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 19th.

Having won races all around the globe this year, Gajser and Team HRC will head to America after the conclusion of the MXGP season and the Motocross of Nations, in order to prepare for another tough challenge as they take on the supercross-style circuit under stadium lights for what will be three shorter-length races.

Battling against the best Supercross riders in the world won’t be easy but the Slovenian rider is full of confidence after his championship success and will approach the race with the same positive attitude that served him so well in this 2019 MXGP season.

Tim Gajser, #243 – "I am really looking forward to racing the Monster Energy Cup in Las Vegas in October. It is a great event and I am excited to see how well I do on a supercross-style race track. I feel confident that we can go over to America and do a good job and I wish to thank Team HRC for working with me and helping me with this opportunity so that I’m as prepared as possible. Having raced the event in 2017, I know a little bit of what to expect but I am still very excited to try it again and feel like I will be able to enjoy the experience a lot more this time around."