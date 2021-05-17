TiMX: This is Motocross Mobile Game Official Release

This is it, the ultimate mobile motocross game is here, “TiMX: This is Motocross”. Get immersed in the epic physics of racing & freestyle from what TiMX brings to the table. You’ll find no rockets or powerups here, only the most skilled and smooth riders will take home the win!

TiMX is introducing scrubs, whips and freestyle to mobile motocross gaming like you’ve never seen before. Choose your style whether it be to throw down a monster turn up, racer whip, turn down & loads more.

Multiple moto race disciplines available:

* MX Motocross

* Supercross - SX

* Freestyle Motocross - FMX

Get ready to battle head to head against dirtbike riders from around the world in the new PvP duals. Make your way to the top and collect as many trophies as you can to unlock new divisions with extra tracks and environments from around the world.

Features of our motorcycle racing simulator:

* Multiple moto race disciplines: Supercross/MX/FMX

* Player vs Player Multiplayer Duals

* Scrub & Whips!!

* 2 Strokes & 4 Strokes

* 64 Freestyle Tricks & 360 to unlock!!

* FMX Modifications - Flip Levers, Grab Holes

* Complete Gear, Rider & Bike Customization

* Collect Trophies to Unlock Divisions

* Over 30 Tracks

* Jersey Name, Number & Butt Patch Customization

* World Leaderboards

* Rotating Environments & Tracks Updated Regularly!

* Facebook, Google & Instagram Integration

Riders asked for the ultimate dirt bike racing & freestyle game like this for years and the developers from "Aussie Adrenaline Game Studios" listened to the action sports community! Get ready to race and express your own style in the world's freshest new mobile motocross game, “TiMX: This is Motocross”.Download TiMX FREE Today on the Apple App Store & Google PlayTiMX Download Link - https://playfree.timxgame.com/vitalmx

Developed by Aussie Adrenaline Game Studios



