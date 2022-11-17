The Rhythm of Racing - Andy DiBrino tackles Red Bull Straight Rhytmn and Moto Beach Classic

Andy DiBrino was the only rider to compete in both Red Bull Straight Rhythm and the Moto Beach Classic Flat Track simultaneously this year. We can’t think of two different tracks, bikes, and riding styles that are more opposite from each other!

Andy almost swept the Superhooligans class: he was the fastest qualifier, won his heat, won the dash for cash, but finished 5th in the chaotic main event. In Straight Rhythm, having never raced supercross, Andy far exceeded his goal by actually qualifying into the show and getting 8th!

Just amazing Andy!!!

Kreft Moto is proud and honored to have been a part of Andy’s effort this year by providing him Kreft tuned WP Pro Components with Supercross settings.

If there are any privateer racers getting ready for 2023 AMA Supercross please contact us as this set of suspension is available. Pro racers and serious inquiries only. For the right racer we will make it as simple and painless as possible to obtain this set of Supercross suspension. Simply email us at info@kreftmoto.com.

