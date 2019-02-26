Toggle
The MANA Superfood Protein Bar is Now Available 1

GD2
2/26/2019 9:55 PM

The MANA Superfood Protein Bar is Now Available

February 27, 2019 – New from Ryno Power: Available now in single and 12 packs! Developed over 24 months and tested with countless athletes, the Mana Bar is the perfect snack to recharge! 10g of Plant Protein per bar and totally delicious!

Inspired by the wild harvests of the Bolivian rainforests and crafted from quality whole foods, the Mana Bar is an incredible superfood protein bar that provides healthy ingredients while also being light and satisfying hunger. Join the adventure with free fast shipping on purchases over $100!

What's inside the Mana Bar:

What people are saying about the Mana Bar:

Brice H. - "...I enjoyed the taste of peanut butter chocolate in a protein bar that actually was good. Great company with excellent products."

Interested in the Mana Bar? You can pick up your own at RynoPower.com.

