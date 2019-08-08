Toggle
PRESS RELEASE

The FMF DROPzilla is Here!

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 76 13 671 282 650 7068 95 6

GD2
8/8/2019 4:54 PM

The FMF DROPzilla is Here!

Golly Gee F!*CKING Wizz, it's HUGE. Hold onto your helmet because your friends at FMF are giving away a VIP experience of a lifetime.  FMF has teamed up with Travis Pastrana and Red Bull to make someone's day 199% better!

Subscribe now through August 31st to enter and one lucky WINNER of our Exclusive DROP Subscription service will have a chance to WIN the FMF Golden Ticket. Open your DROP Box on September 15th and you will have the chance to WIN an all-expense paid VIP Red Bull Straight Rhythm experience for the October 5th Event.

Trip Includes:

- Roundtrip Flight
- Hotel
- VIP Red Bull Straight Rhythm Pass (includes food and drink)
- Meet and Greet with Travis Pastrana himself

 

THE FMF DROP- Subscribe and Conquer

- An Exclusive Tee Shirt. Every. Single. Month
- As part of the ultra-exclusive FMF DROP Subscription, you will receive FMF T-Shirts that will NEVER go on sale to the public, that's right, NEVER!

Get a jump on the DROP and get STOKED!

Visit www.apparel.fmfracing.com for more info.

Related: FMF Racing
FMF Racing
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest