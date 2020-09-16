The All-New 2021 Honda CRF450 Yoshimura Exhaust Systems Are Here!

The most anticipated 450cc motocross bike for 2021 is here! With an all-new designed chassis and engine, the new Honda CRF450 is sure to set new records.

Our new RS-12 system for the new Honda CRF450R/RX has been in development for over a year, and no stone has been left unturned in our efforts to innovate and create the best exhaust system available. In collaboration with Honda Japan, HRC Honda and MXGP World Champion Tim Gajser, we were able to deliver!

Available in a durable stainless version or in ultra-light titanium system, the new RS-12 system is the best most developed exhaust system for the new CRF450 hands down.

The Yoshimura RS-12 and the 2021 Honda CRF450—made with one goal to provide the most precision tuned machine in motocross competition.

2021 Honda CRF450R/RX RS-12 Signature Series FS SS/SS/CF

Part #225850S320

MSRP: $899.00





2021 Honda CRF450R/RX RS-12 Signature Series FS TI/TI/CF

Part #225851S720

MSRP: $1,199.00





2021 Honda CRF450R/RX RS-12 Signature Series SO SS/SS/CF

Part #225852S320

MSRP: $679.00





Weights:

Stock full system: 8.3 Lbs.

Stock muffler: 5.9 Lbs.

Titanium RS-12 full system: 7.0 Lbs.

Stainless RS-12 full system: 9.4 Lbs.

Stainless RS-12 slip-on: 7.4 Lbs.

All-New 2021 Honda CRF450R/RX RS-12 Features and benefits:

Developed and tested in collaboration with HRC Honda Racing, World Champion Tim Gajser and engineers the new RS-12 is ready for the race track and trails.

Aggressive intelligently designed, the RS-12 asymmetrical shaped muffler allows maximize capacity and incorporates a resonance chamber for managing sound and increasing usable power. RS-12's unique profile also provides more clearance for tire and brake caliper.

Tapered muffler body inlet design of RS-12 enables the system to be pushed forward in the new Honda chassis thus helping with weight centralization without sacrificing performance.

Unique oval manifold design was created using FEA process (Finite Element Analysis) and produced using state-of-the-art hydroforming process

Improved performance gains with refined power delivery

Just like the works systems our Factory Racers use, RS-12 systems utilize a precision machined joint. Machined joints provide a superior and exacting fit for joints by better securing the seal between two surfaces with a perfect 360 degree contact surface which translates into improved system life, fit and performance.

New patent pending Precision Taper Fit (PTF) insert ring makes it easy to install and remove sound inserts and spark arrestors.

Works-look matte carbon fiber end cap with industry leading design, innovation and detailing as expected from Yoshimura.

Carbon end cap covers the RS-12 inner cap, improving looks, while providing easier service as compared to other sandwich mounting designs most commonly found in the industry.

Proudly designed, developed and made in the USA!

For more information head over to Yoshimura-RD.com.



