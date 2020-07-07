Team Honda HRC Welcomes Chase Sexton

- Bike Checks
How about look at Chase Sexton on his new 450 ride? Now, all we need is a time and a place to go racing...
Fresh off wrapping up his second consecutive AMA Supercross 250SX East Championship with GEICO Honda, Chase Sexton recently completed his first official test with his new squad—Team Honda HRC. The test was aboard the factory CRF450R, and Sexton looked quite comfortable aboard the big bike. American Honda and Team Honda HRC are happy to welcome Chase to the team and look forward to racing together.