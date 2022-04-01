TLD/RED BULL/GASGAS To Run Method Race Wheels

Method Race Wheels® & DirtStar® Partner with TLD/RED BULL/GASGAS to Continue Exclusive R.I.M Proto Project

Murrieta, CA-January 4, 2022 Method Race Wheels® and D.I.D DirtStar® have partnered with the TLD/RED BULL/GASGAS Factory Racing Team to continue the exclusive R.I.M. Proto Project with its second installment the R.I.M. Gen II. With the manufacturing support of D.I.D DirtStar. The Method Race Wheel’s two-wheel development program called “R.I.M.” (pronounced R-I-M) utilizes the brand’s elite athletes and aligns them with marque events to showcase each unique wheel. The GASGAS Factory Team is pumped to unveil the latest version of this ultra-exclusive R.I.M Proto Project.

“Beyond stoked going into Anaheim one, having Methods on my race bike. They look so trick everyone is going to be mind-blown when we go out there. My confidence right now is through the roof, I’m going to go out there and race hard, have fun and also look really cool with Method Race Wheels.”-Troy Lee Designs/ Red Bull/ GASGAS Factory Racing rider Justin Barcia.

For team boss, Troy Lee, it’s not just the longstanding partnership, but also the aesthetics that matter to him, “It’s been really cool to work with Method on the R.I.M. project. I was stoked to inject one of my favorite colors 'Rocket Red' onto them. I think people are going to be blown away at Anaheim 1 when they see how bitchin' our race bikes look rocking these Method Race Wheels. On top of that I can’t wait to get a pair of these for my personal bike!”

The partnership with D.I.D. continues the R.I.M Proto Project into professional supercross. “D.I.D DirtStar is incredibly excited about Gen II edition of the R.I.M. project and the partnership we’ve developed with Method Race Wheels to bring a unique flare to the motorcycle industry.” Clayton Solisefrom D.I.D. remarks. “We’re just as stoked to continue our partnership with the TLD/RED BULL/GASGAS Factory Racing Team and to work with them on this. We can’t wait to show it off at A1!”

The complete wheel, dubbed the R.I.M. Gen II, utilizes the DID DirtStar’s highest quality Japanese manufactured ST-X rim. The rim is crafted from 7000 series extruded aluminum and the custom finished with ultra-bright TLD Rocket Red color with two-tone METHOD graphic and hard coated matte finish. Final assembly takes place stateside at the TLD/RED BULL/GASGAS Factory Racing Team headquarters in Murrieta, California.

The team combines the R.I.M. to an Italian manufactured KITE 6082-T6 Billet Aluminum Hub.The KITE hub is anodized redand uses Japanese Koyo Bearings. Marrying it all the hub are Bulldog Heavy Duty 304 Stainless Steel spokes with billet aluminum nipples.

To learn more about the R.I.M. Proto Project, head to www.methodracewheels.com/RIM



