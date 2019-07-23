THQ Nordic and MX Sports Pro Racing Launch 2019 AMA Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship DLC

Vienna, Austria and Morgantown, WV – July 23, 2019. – THQ Nordic and MX Sports Pro Racing today released the official 2019 AMA Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship tracks as DLC (Downloadable Content) for MX vs ATV All Out to the PC, PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and Xbox® One family of devices, including Xbox One X. This is the first time that the legendary venues from the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series are being released from acclaimed off-road racing developer Rainbow Studios.

The SRPs are PC: $ 14.99 | € 14.99 | £ 13.99 and consoles: $ 14.99 | € 14.99 | £ 11.59 PS4 | £ 12.49 XB1

“Our community has been asking us for the AMA Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship series and we are beyond excited to bring it to MX vs ATV for the first time.” said Chris Gilbert, CEO, Rainbow Studios. “The team at Rainbow Studios has delivered our best DLC yet, really capturing the heart and soul of these locations and tracks.” “We have enjoyed a great partnership with Rainbow Studios and THQ Nordic throughout the years in sponsoring the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, and we’re looking forward to bringing that relationship it to the next level,” said Tim Cotter, Director, MX Sports Pro Racing. “We know our fans are going to enjoy being able to race and experience some of the championship’s most celebrated tracks, just like the pros do.”

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship DLC will feature six rounds from the 2019 season, and will also feature the renowned Loretta Lynn’s AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship track as an added bonus. Each replica track, starting with the site of this weekend’s race at Washougal MX Park, will be released the week of its corresponding National, so that players can practice and experience each venue before the real life event.

Visit MXvsATV.com for more information.





About MX Sports Pro Racing:

MX Sports Pro Racing manages and produces the world's most prestigious motocross series - the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. The industry leader in off road powersport event production and management, its mission is to showcase the sport of professional motocross competition at events throughout the United States. Through its various racing properties, partnerships and affiliates, MX Sports Pro Racing organizes events for thousands of action sports athletes each year and attracts millions of motorsports spectators. Visit www.mxsportsproracing.com.

About the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn Ranch:

The Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship presented by Lucas Oil is the world's largest and most prestigious amateur motocross racing program. The national qualifying program consists of 54 Area Qualifiers (February through May) and 13 Regional Championships (May through June), hosted at select motocross facilities across the country. The qualifying system culminates in the National Final (first week in August) hosted annually since 1982 at the home of country music star Loretta Lynn in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. Nearly 20,000 racers attempt to qualify in 36 classes for the 1,512

available positions at the National. Christened "The World's Greatest Motocross Vacation" the National event serves as a launch pad for some of the biggest names in professional motocross and supercross. The national program is produced by MX Sports, Inc., a West Virginia-based race production company and sanctioned by AMA. For more information, please visit www.mxsports.com.

About THQ Nordic:

Founded in 2011, THQ Nordic is a global video game publisher and developer. Based in Vienna (Austria) and Karlstad (Sweden), with subsidiaries in Germany, Sweden, Finland, and the USA, THQ Nordic brands include Darksiders, MX vs. ATV, Red Faction, Titan Quest, Biomutant, Wreckfest, Gothic, ELEX and many more. THQ Nordic is meant to represent a core approach of doing much more than “owning” a highly competitive portfolio of IPs. It revolves around cherishing them, and aligning them with the very best development resources to expand upon them with the level of experience that communities and established fan bases expect and deserve.