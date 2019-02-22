THQ Nordic & Feld Entertainment Unveil Monster Jam Steel Titans Video Game

Vienna, Austria and Palmetto, Florida – February 22, 2019 – On the eve of one of the biggest events on the road to the Monster Jam World Finals ® , THQ Nordic and Feld Entertainment today unveiled Monster Jam Steel Titans for PC, PlayStation® 4 computer entertainment system and the Xbox® One family of devices, including the Xbox One X. Complete with all the trucks, athletes, stadiums, stunts and massive air that make Monster Jam ® the BIGGEST name in off- road racing, Monster Jam Steel Titans is now available for pre-order! Monster Jam Steel Titans will be available at retailers worldwide on June 25, 2019.

Check out Monster Jam Steel Titans here: https://youtu.be/DB3mj06nszA

Pre-order Monster Jam Steel Titans here: www.monsterjamgames.com

“From the stunning visuals to the ultra-realistic truck physics, we are delivering the most authentic Monster Jam videogame experience to date,” said Jeff Bialosky, Vice President of Licensing & Retail Development, Feld Entertainment. “We are thrilled to be bringing Monster Jam Steel Titans to our fans this June, allowing them to feel what it’s like to be behind the wheel of a Monster Jam truck following our 2019 Monster Jam World Finals in May.”

“Our team at Rainbow Studios has worked tirelessly with our partners at Feld Entertainment to ensure that we are delivering on every fans’ fantasy of getting behind the wheel of their favorite Monster Jam truck,” said Chris Gilbert, CEO, Rainbow Studios. “I, for one, will be performing wheelies and back flips in El Toro Loco ® come this June!”

Monster Jam Steel Titans takes fans beyond the stadium, allowing fans to experience what it takes to train and eventually compete like their favorite, real-life, professional Monster Jam athletes. All the trucks, athletes, stunts, stadiums and massive air are in one game! Developed by THQ Nordic’s Rainbow Studios, Monster Jam Steel Titans competitions include Stadium Racing, 2 Wheel Skill Challenges TM, Freestyle, Waypoint Racing, Circuit Racing and Timed Destruction. SRP: $39.99

The Monster Jam Steel Titans Pre-order Program and Collector’s Edition gives fans EVERYTHING they want!

Digital Pre-Order: First to Flip!

Fans who pre-order Monster Jam Steel Titans for digital download via the Sony PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store will get immediate access to three awesome Monster Jam trucks as soon as they load the game! Start BIG and go BIG – just like the pros!

Retail Pre-Order: Stadium Stand-out!

Fans who pre-order Monster Jam Steel Titans from their favorite retailer will stand out in the stadium with one of four exclusive Gold Monster Jam trucks!

Collector’s Edition!

Monster Jam fans will be able to expand their collections in a BIG way with the Monster Jam Steel Titans Collector’s Edition. The Collector’s Edition includes a limited edition, exclusive Gold Grave Digger® truck at 1/24 scale! SRP: 79.99

To learn more about Monster Jam Steel Titans and to take advantage of pre-order rewards, visit www.monsterjamgames.com.





About Monster Jam

Monster Jam® is the most action-packed live event on four wheels where world-class drivers compete in front of capacity crowds in both monster truck racing and freestyle competitions. The brand’s ongoing, global expansion now includes events in 56 international cities across 30 countries, as well as multiple lifestyle extensions from Monster Jam toys and apparel to eyeglasses and more! Monster Jam features the most recognizable trucks in the world including Grave Digger, Max-D, El Toro Loco®, Monster Mutt® and many more. For more information, visit MonsterJam.com.