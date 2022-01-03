



THOR releases 2022 Spring collection.

Winning is the ultimate reward for the endless pursuit of performance. It’s what drives us to continually refine, innovate, and improve our products. It’s what sets the bar higher each and every season. And when you have the best riders in the world testing and pushing the limits on every product we build, that bar is set at a very high level. The result of all this testing, refining, and winning is a product line that delivers performance that isn’t just race proven, its championship proven.

This is THOR. This is The Feel of Moto.





Spring 2022 Prime

Our Prime racewear has served at the forefront of Motocross and Supercross around the globe since 2014 and shows no signs of slowing down. After thousands of test hours and feedback from our elite athletes, we have elevated the construction and flexibility of Prime Collection.

Spring 2022 Pulse

Workhorse reliability meets championship level performance. Pulse racewear defies convention with the perfect hybrid of durability, ventilation and flexibility. Utilizing our new In-Motion fabric, laser cut ventilation and anatomical construction, Pulse racewear is purpose-built for your hardest motos.

Spring 2022 Pulse 04 LE

BLAST FROM THE PAST

Call it a throwback, call it a tribute, or just call it a classic. This ’04 Limited Edition graphic has not lost an ounce of style. All the vibe of ’04 and all the performance of ’22 in one package. Reimagined on our modern, performance Pulse racewear chassis, featuring stitched-on original mask logos on the jersey and three striking color options, this kit is will take you back without setting you back.

Spring 2022 Women’s

SECTOR Our line of Women’s Sector Racewear is built with the female rider in mind. Custom tailored for a great fit and everyday comfort, our Women’s Sector kit is perfect for those weekend motos.

Star Racing Casuals

Star Racing Yamaha has amassed countless SX and MX victories on their way to eleven major titles. Their passion and commitment to “building champions” is evident at every race, practice session, late night shop build, and team meeting. As a proud partner we are excited to support the team with this collaborative line of casual apparel for fans and riders that share their passion.

Spring 2022 Bike

Living the two-wheeled life is not and should not be limited to the “moto” lifestyle. Whether an integral part of your cross-training routine or enjoyed as an evening rip with friends, THOR’s Bike Collection bridges the gap from casual trail riding, to all-out downhill racing. From thigh-burning climbs for PRs to eBike cruises for pure enjoyment, Assist has got you covered.

The THOR Spring 2022 Collection will be available March 2022. To purchase visit your local or online authorized THOR dealer for availability and shipping dates.

About THOR Motocross: THOR was founded by 4-time World 250cc Motocross Champion, Torsten Hallman, in 1968 in San Diego, California. Over the decades, countless races and championships have been won by riders wearing THOR. Every product is a progression, a new step forward in design and performance. Always racing forward, always respecting our past, always focused on building quality products that exceed rider expectations. To see what’s new, visit your local authorized THOR dealer or visit www.thormx.com.

The First, The Forever…Torsten Hallman Original Racewear