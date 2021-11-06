THOR Welcomes Aaron Gwin to the Team

THOR, the original purpose-built motocross apparel line, is very proud to announce five-time UCI World Cup Champion and eight-time USAC National Champion, Aaron Gwin to the factory team as THOR embarks on a mission to revolutionize racewear for the Bike market.

Gwin, who hails from Southern California, started his two-wheeled-domination early on, racing BMX at a national level, then quickly graduating to the motocross racing scene throughout his teenage years. At 20 years old, Aaron was encouraged to give downhill mountain bike racing a go and saw immediate success, competing on the UCI world stage after only 8 months of racing.

Aaron is happy to point out, “I’ve been a huge fan of the THOR brand since I was a kid. My dad bought me my first THOR kit from the local motorcycle store when I was twelve and I always dreamed of racing for them as a pro when I grew up. Having the opportunity now to be the rider who will launch the THOR brand into Mountain biking is pretty awesome. It’s funny how certain things in life come full circle, this is definitely one of those childhood “dream come true” type of moments for me. I can’t wait to get started.”

Regarding Aaron’s wealth of knowledge of technical apparel, THOR Product Development Manager, Nick Kneisly points out, “Aaron’s a problem solver and is decisive and confident with his feedback. He knows what works and what doesn’t, based on years of racing experience. He offers solutions that inform our process to make better product, but at the same time is objective about the market demands. He demonstrates the ability to push product to the limit on the bike, and during development discussions off the bike. We see this partnership with Aaron as a great opportunity to elevate all of our THOR lineup.”

THOR Brand Manager, Josh Shorter follows up with, “What an opportunity! Aaron is one bad dude on a bike, whether downhill MTB with or without a chain, eBike, motocross, you name it and he’s got it covered. Aaron’s storied career and experiences bring invaluable insights into the products we develop and that goes a long way. Not only catering to top-level pros, but bringing these advancements to our dedicated THOR customers as well.”

Look for Aaron to continue his winning ways in 2021 and beyond, proudly representing THOR and THOR + Intense collab apparel at events around the world.

