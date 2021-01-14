THOR Signs Dylan Ferrandis to Multi-Year Deal

January 14, 2021

For Immediate Release

Poway, Ca





THOR is very pleased to announce a multi-year continuation in support of Dylan Ferrandis’ Supercross and Motocross racing efforts. After six seasons racing on the MXGP circuit, including three MX2 wins and the 2014 Motocross of Nations crown. Ferrandis set his sights on the U.S. scene and right away served notice as one of the fastest riders on track in any given weekend.





After two seasons of learning the ropes in American racing, 2019 served as Ferrandis’ breakout year with a 250cc West Coast Supercross Championship. As a means to improve in 2020, Ferrandis rode a masterful season by not only clutching his second West Coast Supercross Championship but adding a 250cc National Motocross title to his mantle as well.





Now ready to take on a robust 450cc class and backed by the formidable Star Racing Yamaha team, Dylan is putting in the work necessary to make an impact in the big-bore division and THOR is excited to be along for the ride.

“I always liked the THOR brand for as long as I can remember,” said Ferrandis. “I rode for them in Europe and always had good stuff. We’ve clinched three titles together and the relationship we have built was too good to not keep going for my 450 career.”

“Dylan is a world-class talent and it came as no surprise that his elite skills have translated so well to U.S. Supercross and Motocross, netting him three 250 titles thus far,” said Hylton Beattie, THOR’s Global Marketing Director. “We look forward to Dylan’s growth in the 450 class and see only great things to come.”

Josh Shorter, THOR Brand Manager, has kept a keen eye on Ferrandis, since his introduction to the AMA circuit and thinks his distinct style aligns well with THOR’s perspective.

“Not only can he put the bike where he wants it in a beautiful way, making for great photos and videos, but he’s brash and aggressive, constantly laying it all on the line because winning is the most important thing for him,” Shorter said.

Look for Dylan Ferrandis’ 450 class debut during the Houston Supercross opener on January 16th, 2021.

About THOR Motocross: THOR was founded by 4-time World 250cc Motocross Champion, Torsten Hallman, in 1968 in San Diego, California. Over the decades, countless races and championships have been won by riders wearing THOR. Every product is a progression, a new step forward in design and performance. Always racing forward, always respecting our past, always focused on building quality products that exceed rider expectations. To see what’s new, visit your local authorized dealer or www.thormx.com

The First, The Forever…Torsten Hallman Original Racewear.