THOR Revamps ‘90s Fast Boyz Kit in 2020 Collection

Poway, CA – August 21, 2019 – As America’s first motocross apparel brand, THOR takes pride in its history and heritage. That being said, THOR looked back over its history paused on the iconic, “Golden Age” of motocross, the ’90s. A time when 2-strokes were king and hot pink kits were a staple in a racer’s gear bag.

With the '90’s style and two-strokes making reappearing in the industry, THOR saw the ‘90s trend making a comeback, thus deciding to re-make the Fast Boyz kit and offer it in the 2020 Fall Collection. The original kit was featured on Emig, Brooks, Craig, Tichenor, and Johnson in ’91 and ’92 and still sits on display in the THOR headquarters today.

THOR took an iconic classic and brought it to modern times with bold colors and even kept the original call outs on the lower legs reading, “Locals Only,” and “WFO Club.” The revamped kit is offered in two colorways, Pink and White, and is available in adult and youth sizing.

The Fast Boyz kit is available at Parts Unlimited dealers nationwide and to learn more go to www.thormx.com.