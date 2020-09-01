THOR MX launches their Spring 2020 Collection

THOR MX is proud to introduce their 2020 Spring Collection. The 2020 Spring Collection features racewear that provides all of its athletes and consumers with the most functional and reliable products for the racing environment. The all-new racewear was debuted on the track at Anaheim 1 and is available now at your local Parts Unlimited dealer.

PRIME PRO

Cultivated with intent and purpose, our Prime Pro line of racewear is our most advanced gear to date. Designed to reduce interference between man and machine, the Prime Pro chassis was built around the notion that unrestricted mobility, minimal weight and athletic fit all allow the rider to work more efficiently with the motorcycle. The Prime Pro Trend Charcoal Gray kit was featured at Anaheim 1 on Cooper Webb.

PULSE

Built tough to last you moto after moto, the Pulse line of racewear stands up to the elements in style. Pulse racewear provides all day comfort with a performance fit jersey and pre-curved pant chassis that assumes the active rider position. The Pulse Fire powder blue kit was featured on Dylan Ferrandis and Justin Cooper at Anaheim 1.

SNIPER PRO GOGGLE

The new THOR Sniper Pro goggle is purpose-built to withstand harsh conditions while enhancing the racer’s need for optimal clarity in the heat of the moment. The Sniper Pro features a robust frame and outrigger combination that is sturdy, yet enhanced with drilled frame ports to promote ventilation and supreme fog resistance. A removable, precise-fit nose guard is included for extra coverage when you need it.

STAR RACING CASUAL LINE

Star Racing Yamaha has amassed countless SX and MX victories on their way to nine major titles. Their passion and commitment to “building champions” is evident at every race, practice session, late night shop build, and team meeting. As a proud partner we are excited to support the team with this collaborative line of casual apparel for fans and riders that share their passion.

After 51 years of progression, THOR continues to go beyond the expectations for our athletes to provide them with the most functional and reliable products for the racing environment. The First. The Forever.

To learn more about THOR and THOR MX racewear check out ThorMx.com



