THOR MX Announces Sponsorship of Red Bull KTM Factory MXGP Race Team

For Immediate Release

THOR MX is pleased to announce a two-year sponsorship agreement with the Red Bull KTM Factory MXGP Race Team. The team will consist of the current heavy hitter, nine-time FIM Motocross World MXGP Champion, Antonio Cairoli and the two-time FIM MX2 World Champion prodigy Jorge Prado, who unfortunately suffered a broken femur in December.

“THOR is such an important brand, a leading and successful company. Claudio De Carli, Team Manager of Red Bull KTM Factory MXGP Race Team, said. “We are proud to have THOR on our side and we have the same goals: to win again, and to try to improve, always.”

Hylton Beattie, THOR Global Motorsports Director, said, “I am very proud and have the pleasure to announce the signing of the DeCarli Factory KTM Team for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Claudio De Carli and his highly competent team will be a huge addition to THOR’s already strong World Motocross program. The Red Bull KTM Factory MXGP Race Team with riders Antonio Cairoli and Jorge Prado will enable us to win even more Motocross titles in the future.”

In 2018 KTM and De Carli decided to continue their team contracts till 2022, making MXGP 2020 the 11th season for the racing relationship. De Carli, looks to be on top in 2020. “It will be a long and demanding season, but we have a very strong Team… So our expectations for 2020 are to be on the Top. We are working hard to be ready… We look forward to be on track,” De Carli said.

Prado dominated the 2019 season walking away with his second FIM MX2 World Championship but he will be facing different challenges going into 2020 as he heals from his injury. “We are very sad about Jorge's injury, everything was fine and the riders were already working very well for next season,” De Carli said. “Jorge's crash did not change ours and his expectations, to make a good rookie season in MXGP.”

Cairoli, who suffered a dislocated shoulder at the 2019 MXGP of Latvia and stepped out of the championship fight to recover, will start the 2020 MXGP season March 1 at Matterley Basin Winchester, United Kingdom, while Prado is still unsure when he will be back on the bike and is focused on his rehabilitation. “We have to wait few weeks to know the timing of his comeback, but Jorge is showing all his strength and optimism and has already begun rehabilitation,” said De Carli.

