THOR Launches 2021 Spring Gear

To get where you are going, you have got to know where you have been. 2020 served up myriad challenges for everyone both on and off the track. Through it all, the elite THOR Motocross team put in the work and came through with a number of professional wins around the world and a couple titles to cap off a wild year for the history books. Looking ahead, 2021 offers us all a fresh start, a bright opportunity to get on the track, push to be our best and bring those #1 plates back home where they belong.

Reflex Cast: Trusted by the H.E.P. Suzuki team and freestyle ace Jarryd McNeil, the Reflex helmet is the culmination of rider input and technical innovation resulting in a helmet that is as much a work of art as it is purpose built to support a racer’s needs when things go wrong out on the track. The new Cast graphic offers a neutral black and white color scheme, with a bold camo / bolt graphic combo that really stands out. Bolstered by leading-edge Koroyd® technology and MIPS® “brain protection system”, the Reflex helmet truly is a complete package.

Prime Pro Cast: Prime Pro racewear allows you to perform at your peak by offering uncompromising mobility, ventilation and comfort. Featuring THOR’s premium In-Motion fabric for optimal flex in a lightweight package, Prime Pro is the choice of Cooper Webb, Marvin Musquin, Tony Cairoli and Jorge Prado. The new Cast graphic combines modern color stories with progressive elements, designed to stand out in the most subtle way possible.

Pulse HZRD: The all-new Pulse racewear defies convention with the perfect hybrid of durability, ventilation and flexibility. For Spring ’21 and available in Acid green or vibrant red with a bold distressed print, the HZRD graphic leaves toxicity behind and brings out the support you expect from premium technical apparel. Look for the all-new Pulse racewear throughout the formidable Star Racing Yamaha squad, including 450 pilot Aaron Plessinger.



Pulse 03 LE: Worn by the likes of Jeremy McGrath, Chad Reed, Grant Langston, Tim Ferry, Yamaha of Troy, and Pro Circuit Kawasaki, the Pulse 03 LE throws back to an era where the THOR full mask logo reigned supreme, the graphics were clean and the palette was an indicator of modern colors that would lead THOR to the forefront of racewear style for many years to come. Throwback in style in the Pulse 03 LE on our Pulse chassis featuring a modern fit and premium materials.

About THOR Motocross: THOR was founded by 4-time World 250cc Motocross Champion, Torsten Hallman, in 1968 in San Diego, California. Over the decades, countless races and championships have been won by riders wearing THOR. Every product is a progression, a new step forward in design and performance. Always racing forward, always respecting our past, always focused on building quality products that exceed rider expectations. To see what’s new, visit your local authorized dealer or www.thormx.com

The First, The Forever…Torsten Hallman Original Racewear.