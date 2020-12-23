Suzuki Announces 450 Supercross Race Team for 2021

Brea, CA ( December 23, 2020 ) Suzuki Motor of America, Inc. is proud to announce its premier 450 class race team for the 2021 Supercross season; partnering with the Twisted Tea/H.E.P. Motorsports Suzuki Racing Team for 2021. Suzuki has a rich history of Supercross and Motocross racing success winning 47 SX/MX Championships.

The Twisted Tea/H.E.P. Motorsports Suzuki Team will be the premier Suzuki 450 Supercross team and feature Max Anstie, Brandon Hartranft, and Adam Enticknap on the race-ready 2021 Suzuki RM-Z450. Both Anstie and Enticknap had a solid season of racing in 2020 under the H.E.P. Suzuki tent and are excited to start racing in 2021. New to the H.E.P Motorsports Suzuki team for ‘21 will be Brandon Hartranft making his rookie debut in the 450 class. All three riders will compete on the 2021 Suzuki RM-Z450 and benefit from the exceptional support of Suzuki’s RM Army support program.

“We are thrilled to up our game with Suzuki and its legendary RM-Z450 class bikes for the 2021 Supercross series,” said Twisted Tea/H.E.P. Motorsports/Suzuki Racing Team Co-Owner Dustin Pipes. “With Max, Adam, and now Brandon on the squad, we expect strong and consistent results in the premier class this season,” added Pipes.

“I’m excited to work with the Twisted Tea/H.E.P. Motorsports Team our premier 450 class Supercross team for 2021,” said Chris Wheeler, Suzuki’s Racing Manager. “This team has the experience and the strength of this rider lineup to make for a competitive and exciting Supercross season for Suzuki, and the RM Army in 2021,” added Wheeler.

Suzuki Motor of America, Inc. is excited for the upcoming 2021 Supercross season with the Twisted Tea/H.E.P. Motorsports Suzuki Racing Team. Follow all the latest Suzuki racing results and learn more about Suzuki motorcycles and ATVs at www.SuzukiCycles.com.