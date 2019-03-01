Submit Your Application for UFO Plastic USA's 2019 Rider Support Program Today!

UFO USA, Jan. 3rd, 2019 – UFO Plastic USA’s Rider Support Program continues in 2019!

The level-based support program provides sponsored riders with their own personal discount code to use when they order online at ufoplasticusa.com or over the phone at 815-756-9400. Special offers for pro riders and teams.

UFO replacement plastic is made entirely in Italy with the best molds in the world! The plastics are stronger than stock and available in a variety of colors.

We have restyled and custom plastics too!

More info at ufoplasticsusa.com.

Join the 2019 Alien Invasion with UFO’s Rider Support Program!

Becoming a Sponsored Alien:

Riders send their resumé and requests to support@ufoplasticusa.com

Approved Riders will then sign our Rider’s Agreement and receive their personal discount code.

