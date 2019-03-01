Submit Your Application for UFO Plastic USA's 2019 Rider Support Program Today!

- Home
UFO USA, Jan. 3rd, 2019 – UFO Plastic USA’s Rider Support Program continues in 2019!
The level-based support program provides sponsored riders with their own personal discount code to use when they order online at ufoplasticusa.com or over the phone at 815-756-9400. Special offers for pro riders and teams.
Send your resumé to support@ufoplasticusa.com!
UFO replacement plastic is made entirely in Italy with the best molds in the world! The plastics are stronger than stock and available in a variety of colors.
We have restyled and custom plastics too!
More info at ufoplasticsusa.com.
Becoming a Sponsored Alien:
Riders send their resumé and requests to support@ufoplasticusa.com
Approved Riders will then sign our Rider’s Agreement and receive their personal discount code.
How to apply:
Email your resumé to: support@ufoplasticusa.com
Include:
- Contact Info (Name, Age, Address, Phone Number, Email)
- List your racing class(es)/Skill Level and tentative race schedule for 2019
- Race results/ media exposure from the past year.
- A short paragraph describing yourself and why you would be a good ambassador for UFO.