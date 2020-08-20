Tired of Racing the Sunset Back to the Car? Oxbow Gear's Voyager Helmet Light System May Be for You

We all have our favorite “stranded in the dark” story. Whether you broke down, or just didn’t want to stop riding and before you realized it, the sun set and it got DARK. Either way, you’re left feeling your way through the dark back to the truck. Sound familiar?

If you’re tired of racing the sunset back to the car, or getting stuck in the dark, then Oxbow Gear has the perfect helmet light solution for you to extend your ride time long after the dust has settled. With years of customer feedback and product development, Oxbow Gear has created one of the most functional and illuminating lights on the market...the Voyager helmet light system.

GoPro® Compatibility - That’s right, the Voyager light mounts to the GoPro® mounting system, which means mounting options are endless.

High Output LED’s - The Voyager produces 2100 lumens. That’s like strapping car headlights to your noggin. Anywhere you look, the beam of light follows, making it easier to take corners and navigate terrain. When you suddenly get the urge to ride a wheelie in the middle of the night, you can still see where you’re going!

Superior Optics - Optics is one of the most important components of any lighting system. The Voyager optics were designed with riding in mind and engineered to produce a smooth, even beam pattern that won’t leave you with tunnel vision.

Amber Lens Cover - You can get the light with an amber lens cover for those dusty nights and races. The Amber lens will help cut through the dust for better visibility.

Rechargeable Battery - The high capacity lithium-ion rechargeable battery will power the light on high mode (2100 lumens) for 3 hours before dimming. The light also has built-in battery capacity indicator lights so that you can know how much charge you have left before running out of power.

Lightweight - The light itself is constructed of high-grade lightweight aluminum and only weighs 2.1 oz. Most people can’t even feel the light on their heads.

Storage Case - It might seem like a simple concept, but having a storage case to keep all your light kit safely together in your backpack is very nice. If you’re going on a ride, you can throw the whole kit in your backpack and know that you have everything you need to ride in the dark.

