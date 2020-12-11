Stacyc 16e Team Edition.

Suggested retail? $999. Check below for the rest of the details.

The all new STACYC 16eDRIVE Team Edition Cyan, is packed with a list of factory upgrades that will take your little ripper to the next level in style. Upgrades include a machined gearbox and the Oversized Crown Gem tire package with custom gray sidewalls, that will allow the most aggressive riders to push limits like never before. Complete with Box Components number plate and Metallic Cyan paint scheme, the Team Edition has performance and style covered this holiday season. Remember, only 250 available! Be sure to check with your local dealer or STACYC.com.

Perfect for 5-8yr old rippers under 75lbs, with 18-24” inseam

• Limited Edition Metallic Cyan and Black Two-Tone Paint Scheme

• Machined 90 deg Gearbox for Added Durability

• Oversized 16 x 2.25 Rubber Crown Gem Tires by Vee

• Bar Riser Kit with Color Matched Anodized Stem

• Extended Footrest with Matched Anodized Color

• 5Ah Battery for Extended Run-Time Out of the Box

• Frame: Aluminum TIG-Welded and Heat Treatment

• High Output Brushless Motor

• Weight: 20 lbs. with Battery

High Output Brushless Motor

• 20% more power and than stock 16eDrive

• 10% more efficient than stock 16eDrive

• Increased durability

• No fuse

• Thermal protection for motor and controller

• Power selection modes:

o Low/Training mode ~ 5mph

o Med/Standard mode ~ 7.5mph

o High/Advanced mode ~ 13mph (with stock gear ratio)

Industrial Grade, Lithium-ion Battery and Charger*

• Quick disconnect/connect battery

• 20Vmax Voltage(18Vnom)

• 5Ah

• 45-60 min run-time**

• 45-60 charge time

*One battery and charger included.

**Run-time is entirely dependent on terrain, hills, and skill level. Run-times are estimates and can vary.

***Currently only shipping to U.S. locations. Please contact us for international requests.