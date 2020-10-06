Spectators Allowed at July Rounds of 2020 Pro Motocross Championship

Season Opening July Rounds of 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Confirmed to Host Spectators

Indiana’s Ironman Raceway and Florida’s WW Motocross ParkWill Welcome Fans Back to the Races on July 18 & 25

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (June 10, 2020) – After considerable communication between race organizers, local government, and local health officials, MX Sports Pro Racing has confirmed that the opening two rounds of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, will be permitted to allow spectator attendance. The season opening Circle K Ironman National will be held in Crawfordsville, Indiana’s Ironman Raceway on July 18, followed by the WW Ranch National from Jacksonville, Florida’s WW Motocross Park on July 25.

“While all of our championship venues have been permitted to reopen for recreational use, there are still varying state-by-state regulations that prevent many of them from allowing spectators at an organized sporting event,” said Roy Janson, MX Sports Pro Racing Competition Director. “As a result, the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship schedule will be rolled out in phases as additional venues are given the green light to welcome fans. Each event organizer is in constant contact with their local government and health officials in order to ensure that a fan-attended event adheres to all health and safety measures implemented by the county, and we’re confident that approach will allow us to have a proper championship calendar that allows for the return of spectators, and follows social distancing guidelines.”

In addition to receiving title sponsorship from Circle K, the opening round from Ironman Raceway will also feature live network television coverage on NBC, serving as the first of three events that will be aired on the flagship network in 2020, bringing Pro Motocross into millions of homes across the country. Both the Ironman National and WW Ranch National, along with each remaining round on the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship schedule, will be hosted in compliance with social distancing guidelines that have been established from ongoing communication between local officials. A significant component of those guidelines will be eliminating spectator interaction from competitors and their teams, members of the media, as well as all event staff, meaning paddock access will be limited to credentialed personnel only.

Additional details surrounding the implementation of social distancing policies at the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will be announced at a later date.

For information about the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, please visit: www.ProMotocross.com.

How to Watch Pro Motocross

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship is televised on NBC, NBC Sports Network, and MAVTV, and is exclusively streamed live on the NBC Sports Gold subscription service. Every round features live coverage of the first motos of the 450 Class and 250 Class on MAVTV, while second moto coverage of most rounds can be seen on NBC Sports Network. Exclusive network broadcast coverage can be seen on NBC, with live coverage of the second 450 Class moto from three select rounds. Live and on-demand coverage, including an exclusive live stream of qualifying, can be seen on NBC Sports Gold via the "Pro Motocross Pass" for a one-time purchase of $59.99.

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, features the world's fastest outdoor motocross racers, competing aboard homologated bikes from one of six competing manufacturers on a collection of the roughest, toughest tracks on the planet. Racing takes place each Saturday afternoon, with competition divided into two classes: one for 250cc machines, and one for 450cc machines. MX Sports Pro Racing, the industry leader in off-road powersports event production, manages the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. The title sponsor is Lucas Oil, a leading producer of premium oils, greases, and problem solving additives, all made in America. More information can be found at www.ProMotocross.com.###