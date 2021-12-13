SmarTop | Bullfrog Spas | MotoConcepts | Honda Finalizes Three-Man 2022 Team

Spokane, Wash. (December 10, 2022) - SmarTop | Bullfrog Spas | MotoConcepts | Honda is ready to take on the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross Championship with an experienced three-rider roster that will be active at the highest levels of the 450 Class, as well as the East and West Coast regions of the 250 Class.

Justin Brayton's return to MCR occurs at a significant point for the 37-year-old racer, as the upcoming season will be his final year as a full-time competitor in the 450 Class. A one-time Main Event winner known for both consistency and speed, JB10 is sure to be a front-runner in his farewell tour. Brayton will be aboard a Shawn Ulikowski-tuned Honda CRF450R for all seventeen races.





Vince Friese continues his tenure with the team in 2022, with the 31-year-old set to be an integral part of its progressive 250/450 program. A tenacious racer capable of holding his own against anyone, Friese will be a challenger for one complete region in the 250 Class and participate in the 450 Class when the schedule permits. Longtime MCR mechanic Nick McCampbell will maintain the Honda CRF250R and Honda CRF450R race bikes.





Mitchell Oldenburg is a new addition to the group, and like Friese, will line up for one region of the 250 Class and select races in the 450 Class. The 27-year-old can be one of the quickest riders in the 250 Class at any time, a trait few can claim, and has an impressive history in the 450 Class. Joining Oldenburg in the move to MCR is Nathan Alexander, a career mechanic that will take care of the Honda CRF250R and Honda CRF450R motorcycles.





Extensive test sessions with riders and technical supporters during the preseason allowed MCR to fine-tune the motorcycles, with settings that get the most from the agile chassis and powerful engines of the Honda CRF platform.

