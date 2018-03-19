Shot Race Gear Introduces Limited Edition Vented Race Wear Line

CORONA, CA – (March 6, 2018) MTA Distributing has announced the release of Shot Race Gear’s 2018 limited edition vented gear line.

Addressing the demands of riders looking for a competitive advantage in scorching hot conditions Shot Race Gear developed an all-new limited edition of their popular Aerolite Optica offering.

The lightweight and extremely ventilated Aerolite Optica gear marks the first vented gear line for Shot Race Gear. Designed for warm weather and humid riding conditions, the Aerolite Optica vented pant paneling and flow through jersey offer maximum cooling and airflow for extended periods of time, while stretch material in key areas allows for unmatched comfort and fit. Lightweight design and solid construction for a long lasting, non fading vented gear set.

PANTS

- 710gr Ultra light pant (size:32)

- Performance pre-curved fit for an intuitive racing position

- Chassis in dobby fabric with laser cut and mesh for an optimum airflow

- Silicon waist to keep the jersey in position

- Adjustable micrometric buckle

- Anti-mud zipper

- Vented inner liner with stretch lycra insert

- 4 ways crotch stretch spandex insert allowing ease of movement

- Articulated stretch knee for a maximum flexibility

- Foam reinforcement

- Heat and abrasion resistant leather panels

- Rear yoke in stretch spandex for comfort and flexibility

- Reinforced rear saddle panel

- TPR patches finish

- Never fading color sublimation process





JERSEY

- Light weight jersey

- Performance fit for maximum flexibility

- Fully vented for a maximum airflow

- Tailored raglan sleeves

- Comfortable hem cuff finish

- Longer tail to keep the jersey in position

- Signature TPR

- Never fading color sublimation process





GLOVES

- Skin adjusted fit

- Reinforced thumb for an additional abrasion resistance

- Velcro adjustable wrist closure

- Lycra fourchette for a perfect fit

- Articulated lycra fingers gusset

- Fully perforated Clarino palm for an optimum airflow

- Silicone palm and finger prints for a prefect grip and control

- Look for Kyle Chisholm to wear this limited edition gear in the upcoming National Motocross series.





For more information visit www.shotracegear.com









About MTA: Motorcycle Tires and Accessories LLC (MTA) distributes parts, garments and accessories for ATV/UTVs, motorcycles as well as snowmobiles, to thousands of dealers nationwide. MTA supplies dealers through its distribution centers located in Choudrant, LA; Corona, CA; Perrysburg, OH; Albany, NY; and Greenville, SC. MTA is committed to building a strong distribution network, maintain close partnerships with its vendors and continuously strives for exceptional customer service. MTA is a subsidiary of Motovan Corporation; a privately held company.





About SHOT RACE GEAR: Founded in 1993, SHOT Race Gear is developed and used by top riders in AMA, MXGP and Extreme Enduro with feedback from top level professionals like Graham Jarvis, Kyle Chisholm, Thomas Covington and Traders racing team. Inspired by style and innovation to constantly evolve. With a complete range of specialized equipment for Motocross and Off Road, SHOT offers a wide range of products to satisfy all abilities from the amateur rider to professional racers.







