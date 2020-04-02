Sedona Tire and Wheel Launches New MX-208SR Tire

After extensive research and development while gathering input from moto riders from across the country, Sedona Tire and Wheel is proud to announce their newest steel-belted radial carcass motorcycle tire, the MX-208SR.

The steel-belted radial tire construction gives you the ability to run lower air pressure with increased stability and the ability to utilize the, “dead blow hammer,” effect on sharp/square edge impacts. This allows you to ride on the toughest terrain using the anti-rebound, energy dispersing properties of the steel-belted carcass. The MX-208SR provides a controlled footprint for predictable performance.

"The Sedona MX-208SR tire follows the ground better under acceleration chop/square edge, which gives me a more connected feel to the motorcycle,” industry product tester Kris Keefer explained. "The comfort that I get with the Sedona MX-208SR steel belted radial carcass was unmatched out on the trail. On longer days in the saddle, the MX-208SR’s almost acted like a second set of suspension, which at my age, was a welcomed feeling".

This all-new tire not only features a steel-belted radial carcass, but also has a dual rubber compound with a front tire elliptical and rear tire drive-link tread pattern. The tall center lugs are “pocket” siped on the rear tire to provide flex and a sturdy drive bite. The aggressively staggered side lugs are linked at the tread base, providing consistent and superior cornering.

“I had the opportunity to test these tires at the Crow Canyons annual Turkey Run,” former professional motorcycle racer and current OMA Race Promoter Brock Sellards said. “300 acres of hilly, slippery, rocky, muddy, conditions that will challenge any caliber rider. These new Sedona steel-belted radial tires are the answer! The knobbies are the deepest I’ve seen, yet to my surprise I did not experience tire roll. It also hooked up well on the motocross track that was on the dry side. Sedona hit it out of the park on this one.”

Reclaim the trail with Sedona’s MX-208SR tire. For information visit, https://www.sedonatires.com/











