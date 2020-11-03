In accordance with the governor’s restrictions on group gatherings in King County amid coronavirus concerns, the upcoming Monster Energy Supercross event scheduled on March 28, 2020 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle has been cancelled.

Refund information for fans is located at http://www.centurylinkfield.com/event/monster-energy-supercross-20/.

The 13th race in the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross series will be rescheduled. For more information please continue to get real time updates at SupercrossLive.com.



