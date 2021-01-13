Toggle
Scott/Pro Circuit 30 Years Limited Edition Goggle 3

Thirty years is a long time for anything. But the partnership with Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki and Scott Goggles? It's still going strong.

GuyB
1/13/2021 11:47 AM

Scott/Pro Circuit 30 Years Limited Edition Goggle

Look for the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki riders to be using these in Houston.


The Prospect Pro Circuit 30 Year Anniversary Limited Edition Goggle is a celebration of the incredibly successful 30-year partnership between SCOTT and the Pro Circuit racing team. This limited edition goggle has been designed in a classic Pro Circuit heritage colorway and comes with a matching goggle pouch.

 

 


The SCOTT Prospect is our flagship off-road motocross goggle. Used by an ever-growing list of champions, the Prospect goggle has everything you need to ensure your vision is the best it can be on the track or trail. With perfected features such as the NoSweat face foam, a maximum field of vision, the innovative SCOTT Lens Lock System, articulating outriggers and much more, the super-stylish SCOTT Prospect goggle has been engineered to Defend Your Vision no matter how extreme the conditions get.

Want more info? Check here. www.scott-sports.com/product/scott-prospect-pro-circuit-30-years-goggle


