Joey is back! Definitely a rumor we've heard and it is now official that Versace is on Monster Energy Kawasaki for the outdoors.
Foothill Ranch, Calif. (May 10, 2022) – The Monster Energy® Kawasaki racing team and Joey Savatgy have come to an agreement for the Team Green™ veteran to compete on a KX™450SR alongside Jason Anderson in the 2022 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Savatgy rejoins Team Green after a two-year hiatus, building upon a successful four-year race-winning partnership aboard a KX™250 with the Monster Energy® /Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team and a year of premier class competition with Monster Energy Kawasaki. In 2019, Savatgy earned Monster Energy® AMA Supercross 450SX “Rookie of the Year” honors as well as several top-10 Pro Motocross finishes with the Monster Energy Kawasaki team.
Savatgy will fill-in for Monster Energy Kawasaki rider Adam Cianciarulo until he is ready to return from a knee injury sustained earlier this season. With a proven history of 250cc Pro Motocross wins with Kawasaki, the team and Savatgy look forward to the No.17 rider competing at the front of the pack alongside the No.21 of Anderson.
The 2022 AMA Pro Motocross Championship is set to begin on Saturday, May 28th at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.\
