PRESS RELEASE

Find out how this one of a kind RM 125 can be yours.

11/6/2020 9:00 AM

STS Motorsports Builds Unique RM 125...And It Can Be Yours!

Steve Winiarz and Dan Miller of STS Motorsports have put together a one-of-a-kind 2005 Suzuki RM 125, and they want to give it away to one lucky rider.  Dubbed the STS FBG - 3, the attention to detail on this two-stroke is stunning.  From the Polisport RM restyle kit, to the Mettec titanium axles, to the Factory Suzuki Belgium titanium handlebar mounts and swingarm pivot, this bike is as close to factory as you can get.  You can find the full parts list below.  

For rules and details on how to enter, please visit www.sts-motorsport.com.

Photo

Much of the hardware on the bike has been replaced with titanium. The handlebar mounts, swingarm pivot, front and rear axles, and 80% of the bolts and washers are all titanium.

TiNi coating from REP Suspension with Braking providing the front and rear rotors

Factory Suzuki Yellow Rims from Dubya with cerakoted hubs from P2 Coatings

134cc stroked motor with FMF Fatty pipe and Shorty silencer

One lucky rider will get to add this beauty to their stable.


