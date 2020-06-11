STS Motorsports Builds Unique RM 125...And It Can Be Yours!

Steve Winiarz and Dan Miller of STS Motorsports have put together a one-of-a-kind 2005 Suzuki RM 125, and they want to give it away to one lucky rider. Dubbed the STS FBG - 3, the attention to detail on this two-stroke is stunning. From the Polisport RM restyle kit, to the Mettec titanium axles, to the Factory Suzuki Belgium titanium handlebar mounts and swingarm pivot, this bike is as close to factory as you can get. You can find the full parts list below.

For rules and details on how to enter, please visit www.sts-motorsport.com.



