STS Motorsports Builds Unique CR 250 and CRF 110…Both can be Yours!

STS Motorsports have put together two one-of-a-kind bikes that they want to giveaway to one lucky rider. Dubbed the FBG-4, the attention to detail on both the 2003 CR 250 and the 2014 CRF 110 are stunning. The Fresh Bike Giveaway is just that with the CR 250 boasting an FMF Factory Fatty/Powercore 2 Silencer, Daigle Racing TiNi coated fork top and bottom/Showa A-Kit spring, and a complete Hinson clutch (cover, basket, hub, and pressure plate) to name a few fresh updates. You have less than one month before the FBG-4 bikes are gone forever.

For rules and details on how to enter, please visit www.sts-motorsports.com



