Toggle
PRESS RELEASE

STS Motorsports Builds Unique CR 250 and CRF 110…Both can be Yours!

Find out how to enter the Fresh Bike Giveaway and take home these one-of-a-kind Honda’s

Vital MX member Vital MX 27486 Vital MX https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/27486/avatar/c50_icon_mx.jpg?1304381765 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Vital-MX,27486/all 04/28/11 2 45 1

Vital MX
11/1/2021 8:05 AM

STS Motorsports Builds Unique CR 250 and CRF 110…Both can be Yours!

STS Motorsports have put together two one-of-a-kind bikes that they want to giveaway to one lucky rider. Dubbed the FBG-4, the attention to detail on both the 2003 CR 250 and the 2014 CRF 110 are stunning. The Fresh Bike Giveaway is just that with the CR 250 boasting an FMF Factory Fatty/Powercore 2 Silencer, Daigle Racing TiNi coated fork top and bottom/Showa A-Kit spring, and a complete Hinson clutch (cover, basket, hub, and pressure plate) to name a few fresh updates. You have less than one month before the FBG-4 bikes are gone forever.

For rules and details on how to enter, please visit www.sts-motorsports.com

FBG-4 CR 250 parts list

CMT Compositi carbon tank and reservoir cover

MotoStuff V2 caliper with the MotoStuff 270mm rotor kit

CRF 110 boasts a Yoshimura RS-2 exhaust
Daigle Racing TiNi coated fork, BBR shock, and IMS pegs to round out this updated CRF 110

One lucky rider will get to add these two beauty's to their stable


Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest