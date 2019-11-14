STACYC Super-Grom Challenge Details

November 14th, 2019 – At STACYC we are all about giving the ultra-little kiddos the opportunity to #RIDESOONER. You know, the kids that haven’t hit 48 inches yet. The ones that get left out of all the fun that big-bro or big-sis get to have. Our mission is simple, Share the Love of Riding with as many little rippers as we can and as that mission evolves, there’s always to desire to take it to the next level… So, with that in mind, we’ve partnered with FOX RACING to put on the first ever STACYC Super-Grom Challenge presented by FOX RACING!

This Saturday, November 16th, the STACYC crew will take over FOX HQ in Irvine, Ca. We will be holding a first of its kind STACYC race event with MX Style Heat Races and a Pump Track Challenge. Kids as young as 3 years old are going to have the opportunity to go bar to bar against their little buddies and battle for epic trophies, giveaways and bragging rights!

Join us for an epic day of racing with the youngest generation of riders to twist a throttle. For more information or to Sign Up visit STACYC.com



