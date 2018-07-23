STACYC E-Bikes For Kids

We dig things that help little riders get started on two wheels, and if it's got a throttle? All the better. The gang at STACYC fired over this video to show off what their electric-powered bikes can do, and how much fun little dudes can have on them. Kids can ride sooner, and it's a great way for them to learn balance, throttle control, and braking with the ultimate goal to help progress to motorcycles.



STACYC 12”

Perfect for 3-5-year-old rippers under 75 lbs., with 14-20” inseam

12” composite wheels with pneumatic tires

Seat Height: 13″, fully adjustable

Weight: 17 lbs. with battery

Frame: TIG-Welded Aluminum



The proprietary drive system has three power selection modes:

Low/Training mode ~ 5mph

Med/Transitional mode ~ 7mph

High/Advanced mode ~ 9mph

Final Drive: BMX chain and freewheel



Industrial grade, lithium-ion battery, and charger*

Quick disconnect/connect battery



STACYC 16”

Perfect for 4-7-year-old rippers under 75 lbs., with 18-24” inseam

16” composite wheels with pneumatic tires

Seat Height: 17″

Weight: 19 lbs. with battery

Frame: TIG-welded and heat-treated aluminum

Fork: Steel, BMX style



The proprietary drive system has three power selection modes:

Low/Training mode ~ 5mph

Med/Transitional mode ~ 7.5mph

High/Advanced mode ~ 11mph



Thermal protection for motor and controller

Final Drive: BMX chain and freewheel



