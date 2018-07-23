STACYC E-Bikes For Kids

- Home
Where were these when we were kids? The electric power, low seat height and quiet performance sure would have made getting started on two wheels a lot easier...
We dig things that help little riders get started on two wheels, and if it's got a throttle? All the better. The gang at STACYC fired over this video to show off what their electric-powered bikes can do, and how much fun little dudes can have on them. Kids can ride sooner, and it's a great way for them to learn balance, throttle control, and braking with the ultimate goal to help progress to motorcycles.
STACYC 12”
Perfect for 3-5-year-old rippers under 75 lbs., with 14-20” inseam
12” composite wheels with pneumatic tires
Seat Height: 13″, fully adjustable
Weight: 17 lbs. with battery
Frame: TIG-Welded Aluminum
The proprietary drive system has three power selection modes:
Low/Training mode ~ 5mph
Med/Transitional mode ~ 7mph
High/Advanced mode ~ 9mph
Final Drive: BMX chain and freewheel
Industrial grade, lithium-ion battery, and charger*
Quick disconnect/connect battery
STACYC 16”
Perfect for 4-7-year-old rippers under 75 lbs., with 18-24” inseam
16” composite wheels with pneumatic tires
Seat Height: 17″
Weight: 19 lbs. with battery
Frame: TIG-welded and heat-treated aluminum
Fork: Steel, BMX style
The proprietary drive system has three power selection modes:
Low/Training mode ~ 5mph
Med/Transitional mode ~ 7.5mph
High/Advanced mode ~ 11mph
Thermal protection for motor and controller
Final Drive: BMX chain and freewheel
Learn more at www.stacyc.com.