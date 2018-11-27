STACYC - Be Legendary

History was made from 1965-1980 with Evel Knievel’s iconic jumps. In 2018 Travis Pastrana made History yet again and paid tribute to the LEGEND. It was an eye-opener to let kids know who Evel was but has now inspired a whole new generation! @lilragz199 pays tribute #ridestacyc style!

8-year-old Robby Ragland has been obsessed with everything moto-related as long as he or his dad can remember. Dad (STACYC Founder, Ryan Ragland) tells stories of 3-year-old Robby somehow saving an entire season of Nitro Circus on the family YouTube profile without him realizing. Little did they know Robby was watching Travis and crew day after day. What an obvious beginning to his passion for two wheels and desire to be a showman. When Robby heard that Travis was going to attempt to break a few records by jumping a bunch of cars, busses, and a fountain, he knew he had to watch. Robby had no idea that the jumps had been attempted by the world's first and original motorcycle stuntman, Evel Knievel. After watching the three-hour documentary on the History Channel he was in awe of the icon Evel Knievel and wanted to create his version of the jump to bring Evel's legacy to even younger kids and Next Generation of Riders! Most kids under 25 years old have lost touch with or have never known who Evel Knievel was. Luckily Travis Pastrana brought Evel's legacy back to life this year with his Tribute Show on History a few months back.



