SPY Puts the Rumors to Rest with the Foundation MX Goggle

Carlsbad, Calif. - After 25 years of innovation in eyewear, SPY has weathered the storm and continues to keep off-road motorsports at their core with the launch of the new Foundation MX goggle. Developed with the help of SPY riders Jeremy McGrath, Cole Seely, and Axell Hodges, the Foundation will 100% give riders a view that is 15% wider than SPY’s leading competitor’s goggle. But they won’t name names.
A badass addition to SPY’s already stacked line of MX goggles, the Foundation wins on all levels, including style, price and performance. The cornerstone idea in the Foundation’s design strategy was to create a premium goggle with the widest field of view possible, at a price that will still leave riders with cash leftover for track fees. The Foundation goggle nails it on both fronts, but also comes packed with innovative features designed to make the most of long days at the track or on the trail. In addition to its ultra-wide field of view, the Foundation features class-leading optics, including SPY’s new High Definition (HD) lens and an available 45mm roll-off system.
Technical highlights of the Foundation goggle include:
Four versions of the Foundation will hit retail stores this month. The base Foundation goggle (MSRP $95) will include two colorways, always in style black, and the patriotic Revolution design. Both colorways will ship with SPY’s High Definition (HD) clear lens installed and additional lenses can be purchased separately. The Foundation Plus (MSRP $110) will launch in classic SPY Orange with a HD Red Spectra lens, as well as a signature Jeremy McGrath black and gold design featuring an HD Gold Spectra lens.
You can check out the Foundation goggle right here.
About SPY:
Established in 1994, SPY is an independent Southern California-based eyewear company that delivers the best lens experience in styles that fit your life. We take a playful approach to everything we create, which means we’ve got frames to match every mood or moment, wherever your day takes you—from sunglasses and goggles to prescription styles. Our patented Happy Lens is the only color and contrast enhancing lens technology that preserves the natural therapeutic effects of sunlight in addition to providing visual performance enhancements, comfort, and protection. More information on SPY can be found online at spyoptic.com, instagram.com/spyoptic, twitter.com/spyoptic and facebook.com/spyoptic.